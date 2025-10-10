Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Pregnancy In 40s: Gynaecologist Explains Risks For Mother And Child
Health News
WHO Points Out 'Regulatory Gap' In Cough Syrup Testing
Health News
Scientists Discover Blood Test That Can Detect Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Health News
AstraZeneca Drug Baxdrostat Cuts Blood Pressure In Key Late-Stage Trial
Health News
What is 'Planetary Health Diet'?
Health News
Myth Or Fact: Swallowed Chewing Gum Stays In Stomach For 7 Years?
Health News
Big Buzz
As Ozempic Enters India, Doctor Warns Of 'Misuse' And 'Shortage'
Health News
Dos and Don'ts of Cough and Cold Medicines
Health News
What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Too Many Ultra-Processed Foods
Health News
Eye Strain In Digital Era: Know Causes, Symptoms And Solutions
Health News
Daily Mango Consumption Can Help in Weight Loss, Reduce Diabetes Risk
Health News
Photos
Photos Show The Efforts To Curb A Measles Outbreak In Indonesia
Health News
World Contraception Day 2025: Know The Myths And Facts
Health News
Loaded Water: Viral Drink Claims To Boost Energy And Curb Cravings
Health News
Is Tylenol Unsafe During Pregnancy? Here's What Doctors Are Saying
Health News
What Is Autism? Know What Causes Autistic Spectrum Disorders
Health News
EXPLAINED
Why Is Leucovorin Being Considered as an Autism Treatment?
Health News
H3N2 Flu Explained: Symptoms, Causes and Remedies
Health News
The Doctor’s Take: Key Things Adults With ADHD Should Know
Health News
Health Benefits Of Walking Barefoot On Grass
Health News