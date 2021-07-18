Ola Gets 1 Lakh Bookings For Electric Scooter; CEO Says 'thrilled By Tremendous Response'

Ola revealed that the company has received around one lakh bookings within the first 24 hours for the upcoming new electric scooter. The ridesharing company had opened bookings for its electric scooter on the evening of July 15 at a token amount of RS 499 on its official website. OLA's chairman and group chief executive officer Bhavesh Aggarwal thanked and congratulated the company for this explosive start, he said that he was thrilled by such responses from the customers. "I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India to our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences towards EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility, "said Bhavesh in a statement.

India’s EV revolution is off to an explosive start. 🔥💪🏼 Huge thanks to the 100,000+ revolutionaries who’ve joined us and reserved their scooter. If you haven’t already, #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7 @olaelectric pic.twitter.com/LpGbMJbjxi — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 17, 2021

According to sources, the new Ola electric scooter will hit the Indian market at the end of the month. As per the claims made by the company, the latest Ola electric scooter will sport "superior cornering" ability, as well as "class-leading acceleration". The company has also confirmed that the scooter will get the best-in-class boot space. In addition, the new scooter will have an app-based key for a keyless experience.

Ola claims that the scooters will be made in India for the world. "All Ola Scooters are proudly made in India for the world at the Ola Futurefactory located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu," wrote the ridesharing company on their official website. Speaking about the price, the company has not yet revealed the original price. However, the company has said that the model would be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible.

On the first day of the booking, the heavy demand for the electric scooter resulted in the crashing of the website. Ola's chairman revealed that the company did not anticipate the crazy demand and didn’t plan enough scalability for the website. However, the official website was quickly maintained and the booking continued.

For those who faced issues in the beginning, apologies! We didn’t anticipate the crazy demand and didn’t plan enough scalability of the website😮 All fixed now 👍🏼 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 15, 2021

Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra also shared his views on record bookings on Ola's yet-to-be-launched electric scooter.

Taking to a microblogging platform, the business tycoon said that the more entrepreneurs that follow the lead of Bhavesh & show no fear of failure, the better for Indian innovation.

No matter how this scooter ultimately fares, it is exciting to see courage & risk-taking being rewarded. The more entrepreneurs that follow the lead of @bhash & show no fear of failure, the more robust Indian innovation will become… https://t.co/zFvscsWREq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2021

The first phase of the Ola Future factory is nearing completion and will be operationalized soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by 2021.

