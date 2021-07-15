Ola Launches Electric Scooter; Learn How To Book Your Electric Scooter Just For Rs 499!

A number of companies have started to switch to electric vehicles and Ola recently joins the same list. They have now confirmed the launch of this Ola electric scooter and have already started taking bookings for the same. This booking gives its users an option to confirm the Ola Electric Scooter booking by just paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499. The makers have not released anything specific about their upcoming electric scooter project. But still, the users have been trying to find some additional information about this upcoming Ola project.

Ola Electric Scooter launched

India’s EV revolution begins today! Bookings now open for the Ola Scooter!

India has the potential to become the world leader in EVs and we’re proud to lead this charge! #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/lzUzbWtgJH @olaelectric pic.twitter.com/A2kpu7Liw4 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 15, 2021

The users can now log on to the olaelectric.com website to make their Ola Electric Scooter booking. The makers also confirmed that the makers will priority delivery to the users who have pre-booked their Ola electric scooter from their official website. Chairman & Group CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal recently spoke about this upcoming project and said that with the help of incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing. He said this electric scooter will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. He added that India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and the people at ola are proud to lead this charge. He also took to his Twitter account to share a post about this upcoming Ola Electric Scooter booking online.

Ola Electric Scooter booking

Step 1: Open the olaelectric.com website on your device.

Step 2: Then click on the ‘reserve for Rs 499’ option on the home page.

Step 3: Log in using your mobile number and make the payment.

Step 4: You have thus booked your Ola Electric Scooter

The announcement was confirmed after Ola Electric managed to come up with $100 million in long term debt from the Bank of Baroda. This sum was mostly collected in order to cover the charges that are going to be used up to build the first phase of development of the factory. Ola plans to manufacture their electric scooter in this establishment. The plan is to create a 500-acre factory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri. This will help the makers to manufacture about 10 million vehicles per annum. Their aim is to produce 10 million vehicles and take the title of the world’s biggest two-wheeler factory. No other information has been released about the Ola Electric Scooter Price or booking.