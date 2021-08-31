Triumph Speed Twin 2021 Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Colours, Key Details

The UK-owned motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph has been dominating the Indian markets with the release of their bikes. The manufacturers recently updated their Bonneville roaster for 2021 with the lunch of their Triumph Speed Twin at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This is an upgraded version of Triumph’s Speed Twin is loaded with the ability to deliver better performance, handling, technology and even more premium custom style and detailing. The motorbike enthusiasts have picked this up in the community, and they are curious to learn more about Triumph Speed Twin 2021 price in India. Here is all the information available about the bike's price, release and features. Read more.

Triumph Speed Twin Features

The new Speed Twin- the performance icon - can be yours for INR 10,99,000 Ex-Showroom Pan India. Get in touch with the local Triumph dealer to book yours today.#SpeedTwin #ThePerformanceIcon #ForTheRide #TriumphIndia #TriumphMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/dr2XcfkSiY — TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) August 31, 2021

The bike is expected to deliver a smooth riding experience with the help of their 43mm Marzocchi front forks with cartridge damping and 120mm wheel travel paired with a twin rear suspension unit and 120mm rear-wheel travel. The bike's brakes have also been improved by bringing in Brembo 4-piston M50 radial monobloc front brake callipers and twin 320mm Brembo discs. The bike is supposed to have an 809mm seat height, tapered handlebars, roadster foot-peg position for a more relaxed seating position. The bike is loaded with a Speed Twin’s 1200cc Bonneville twin engine that has been made fully BS6 compliant. The engine manages to deliver 3bhp more peak power with 100bhp @7,250rpm and 112Nm of peak torque along with a 6-speed gearbox. 2021 Triumph Speed Twin colours will include Red Hopper, Matt Storm Grey with yellow accents, and Jet Black.

More about Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph’s Business Head, Shoeb Farooq, spoke to India Today about the launch of this bike and confirmed that they are excited to re-introduce the 2021 Speed Twin to the Bonneville Family. They confirmed that the popularity and demand of the bike have been consistent since it was released. The company is looking to expand the Modern Classic portfolio in India with the launch of its new bikes. According to AutoCar, the manufacturers have also added attractive features like three new ride modes, including Rain, Road and Sport. All these riding modes are also loaded with dedicated throttle control settings and new throttle maps. No other information is available about this bike, but the users can directly log on to Triumph's website for any updates.

IMAGE: Triumph India/ Twitter