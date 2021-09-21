Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 And R15M Launched In India; Check Price, Specifications And More

Yamaha Motor has already dominated the motorcycle industry in India with their bikes like R15, FZ X and many more offerings. But it seems that the makers are not stopping at this and want total domination of the market. Yahama India Motors plans to do so by launching two new models for the 2021 Yamaha R15 V4.0. The first variant of the bike is the YZF-R15 V4.0 paired with the second offering from Yahama, R15M, which is a more track-focused version of the R15 V4.0. The launch of these two new Yahama bikes has been picked up by the motorbike enthusiasts of the community. Here is all we know about these Yahama bikes.

The fourth iteration of the original 155cc supersport motorcycle comes loaded with technologically advanced features.



Things get even more desirable with the introduction of the YZF-R15M.



It’s truly ‘Racing Perfection’!



Yahama R15M and Yamaha R15 V4.0 Price in India

Yamaha R15 V4.0 Price in India for the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 has been set as ₹ 1.68 lakh. The R15M model, which has some more additions to the bike, will cost about ₹ 1.78 lakh. Keep in mind that all of these listings are ex-showroom prices that have been released officially by Yahama. It is not shocking to see a new V4.0 version of Yahama R15 because of its popularity amongst the Indian motorcycle industry in India.

Also, the previous V3.0 was released back in 2018, which gives it a good 3-year gap before its launch. Yahama has confirmed to start taking the online booking to make the September delivery date possible. Here is also a list of all the new segment-first features released for the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 and R15M.

Yahama R15M and Yamaha R15 V4.0 Specifications

The body design of the bike seems a bit similar to the new R7 that made its global debut in May 2021. A prominent redesign can be seen with the new single bi‐functional Class-D LED headlight fitted in an M-shaped intake duct. The bike’s suspension has also been worked on by replacing V3.0’s telescopic forks with the 37 mm USD forks. Riding features like the traction control, quickshifter, slipper and assist clutch along with dual-channel ABS have been added to the bikes.

Yahama’s R15 V4.0 is available in three colours including the Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. The most sportier version of the bike, R15M will be available in two special colour variants including Metallic Grey and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

