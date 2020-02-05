Auto Expo Live 2020 Updates: Kia Sonet Unveiled, Suzuki Launches BS-VI Range Of Motorbikes

Auto Expo 2020 live updates- The 15th edition of Auto Expo has begun today at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh. The significant event is a platform for numerous companies established and new entrants to showcase their products in the country's markets. Read details.

According to reports, over the next few days, a few new companies such as Great Wall Motors, Changan will showcase their first products that will enter the Indian turf soon. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the next two days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.

Auto Expo live updates 2020

Mahindra bets big on EVs showcases eXUV300 and eKUV100

Production-ready Mahindra Atom unveiled

Mahindra eKUV to be priced at Rs 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra’s first completely made-in-India three-wheeler to come very soon

SsangYong and Ford to use mStallion engines globally

Mahindra also launched the BS-VI compliant commercial vehicles Blazo, Cruzio and Furio.

Mahindra eXUV300 unveiled with fresh updates:

Mahindra launches its own brand of petrol engines. Named mStallion, the engines come in 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre and 2-litre variants. mStallion engines are turbocharged direct-injected motors with higher torque coming in at the lower end of the rev band

Suzuki Motorcycle India Latest Updates: Suzuki Access gets a new multi-information instrument panel to display real-time information on fuel economy along with an external fuel filler cap.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Latest Updates: Suzuki launches the BS-VI-compliant bikes including the Gixxer and Gixxer SF bikes and Access 125.

From modern and dynamic features to bold and innovative designs, @Kiamotorsin 's newly unveiled SONET at #AutoExpo2020 is a testimony of its focus on consumer-insight driven product innovation. #FutureIsComing pic.twitter.com/zWfvDqlwqP — Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 5, 2020

Kia Motors Latest Updates: The Kia Sonet gets upmarket features such as a Bose sound system, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a remote start and ventilated seats. The compact SUV is expected to be launched in the second half of 2020.

Kia Motors Latest Updates: Kia Carnival launched at a starting price of Rs 24.96 lakh

Kia shows off the latest Sonet concept. And as everyone thought, there are no door handles. It is a compact SUV that will be sold first in the Indian markets and then the rest of the world.

Great Wall Motors is gearing up to launch the Haval SUVs in India.

Mahindra came up with an all-new concept car -- the Funster. All-electric roadster that has a convertible rooftop.

Kia Carnival is equipped with a BS6-compliant, 2.2-litre, CRDi engine. all set to launch the Carnival in India on February 5 at the Auto Expo 2020. #KiaCarnival pic.twitter.com/Jt04fTnIpT — Rashmika fan (100% followback) (@aeyaeycaptain) February 5, 2020

