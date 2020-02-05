Auto Expo Live 2020 Updates: Kia Sonet Unveiled, Suzuki Launches BS-VI Range Of Motorbikes

Auto Expo 2020 live updates- The 15th edition of Auto Expo has begun today at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh. The significant event is a platform for numerous companies established and new entrants to showcase their products in the country's markets. Read details.
According to reports, over the next few days, a few new companies such as Great Wall Motors, Changan will showcase their first products that will enter the Indian turf soon. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the next two days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.
We’re all set for the #AutoExpo2020!#SuzukiIndia pic.twitter.com/z8SwF8aH14— Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) February 5, 2020
From modern and dynamic features to bold and innovative designs, @Kiamotorsin 's newly unveiled SONET at #AutoExpo2020 is a testimony of its focus on consumer-insight driven product innovation. #FutureIsComing pic.twitter.com/zWfvDqlwqP— Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 5, 2020
Kia Carnival is equipped with a BS6-compliant, 2.2-litre, CRDi engine. all set to launch the Carnival in India on February 5 at the Auto Expo 2020. #KiaCarnival pic.twitter.com/Jt04fTnIpT— Rashmika fan (100% followback) (@aeyaeycaptain) February 5, 2020
