The Auto Expo 2020 has brought many amazing concepts to the audience who are thrilled to watch the showcase. The Expo is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The event is a platform for numerous established and debutant companies to showcase their products before the country.

Auto Expo live updates: Everything you need to know about the new Kia Carnival

Over the next few days, prominent companies like Great Wall Motors and Changan will showcase their products that will enter the Indian market soon. Amidst all of the showcases, Kia Motors unveiled their next model which is expected to hit Indian roads soon. Kia Motors India on Wednesday launched its second offering, Carnival MPV, at the Auto Expo.

The price starts at ₹24.95 lakh approximately (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Carnival comes in 7, 8 and 9-seat options in three trims: Premium, Prestige and Limousine. According to a news portal, Kia Motors have claimed that the Carnival has already garnered 3500 bookings.

The exterior highlights of the Carnival include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ice-cube fog lamps, chrome door handles, alloy wheels, and an integrated spoiler. The interiors include a dual-tone cabin, dual-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, armrest with integrated cup holders, steering mounted controls, push-button start, three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, analogue speedometer, and tachometer separated by a digital MID.

The Carnival measures in at 5.11 metres and with a wheelbase of 3.06 meters. The Carnival is being offered with a 2.2-litre diesel producing 197bhp/440Nm. This engine can only be offered with an eight-speed automatic. The car has since then sparked quite a buzz among enthusiasts.

Prices for the Kia Carnival (All-India ex-showroom)