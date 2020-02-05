Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Auto Expo Live Updates: Everything You Need To Know About The New Kia Carnival

Cars

Auto Expo live updates and specifications of the newly unveiled Kia Motors Car Carnival. Read further to know more about the event and the new car model by Kia.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
auto expo live

The Auto Expo 2020 has brought many amazing concepts to the audience who are thrilled to watch the showcase. The Expo is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The event is a platform for numerous established and debutant companies to showcase their products before the country.

Auto Expo live updates: Everything you need to know about the new Kia Carnival

Also Read | J&K: Mushroom Cultivation Witnesses A Boost In Kashmir

Over the next few days, prominent companies like Great Wall Motors and Changan will showcase their products that will enter the Indian market soon. Amidst all of the showcases, Kia Motors unveiled their next model which is expected to hit Indian roads soon. Kia Motors India on Wednesday launched its second offering, Carnival MPV, at the Auto Expo.

Also Read | Jaipur: Cartist Brings Theme Of 'sustainability' At Auto Expo 2020

The price starts at ₹24.95 lakh approximately (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Carnival comes in 7, 8 and 9-seat options in three trims: Premium, Prestige and Limousine. According to a news portal, Kia Motors have claimed that the Carnival has already garnered 3500 bookings.

Also Read | Coronavirus Casts Shadow On Auto Expo; Chinese Executives To Stay Away From Exhibit Areas

The exterior highlights of the Carnival include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ice-cube fog lamps, chrome door handles, alloy wheels, and an integrated spoiler. The interiors include a dual-tone cabin, dual-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, armrest with integrated cup holders, steering mounted controls, push-button start, three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, analogue speedometer, and tachometer separated by a digital MID.

Also Read | PAC To Govt: Give Powers Of Investigation, Arrests And Seizure To Coast Guard

The Carnival measures in at 5.11 metres and with a wheelbase of 3.06 meters. The Carnival is being offered with a 2.2-litre diesel producing 197bhp/440Nm. This engine can only be offered with an eight-speed automatic. The car has since then sparked quite a buzz among enthusiasts.

Prices for the Kia Carnival (All-India ex-showroom)

  • Kia Carnival Premium 7 Seat- Rs 24.95 lakhs 
  • Kia Carnival Premium 8 Seat- Rs 25.15 lakhs 
  • Kia Carnival Prestige 7 Seat- Rs 28.95 lakhs 
  • Kia Carnival Prestige 9 Seat- Rs 29.95 lakhs
  • Kia Carnival Limousine 7 Seat VIP- Rs 33.95 lakhs

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'DOES A TERRORIST...?': KEJRIWAL
UDDHAV JUSTIFIES SON'S INCLUSION
ANUPAM KHER: 'MUST TEACH PEOPLE'
TATA INTRODUCES NEW-AGE SIERRA
TRUMP SNUBS NANCY PELOSI HANDSHAKE
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST