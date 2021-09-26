Honda Set To Integrate Their 2022 Cars With Google's Android Automotive OS

Honda recently released an official statement about integrating their upcoming 2022 cars with Google's Android Automotive OS. They plan to install this new feature on all 2022-releasing cars with an all-new model which will launch in the second half of the year. Google’s Android Automotive OS wil help the makers bring in features like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and other approved applications that work on Android as the default infotainment platform for all types of vehicles.

Honda to bring in Android automotive OS for their upcoming cars

A Honda spokesperson recently sent an official e-mail to The Verge about their plans to bring in the new Google OS to their cars. The mail confirmed that Honda will collaborate with Google to better integrate Google in-vehicle services in their vehicles including the ability to more-easily use features like Google Assistant, Google Maps functionality and other in-vehicle apps offered through Google Play.

What is Android Automotive?

Currently, the cars feature the Android Auto Car Play feature which is more of a smartphone syncing and mirroring technology. But on the other hand, the Android Automotive OS is a full-fledged operating system that could be accessed using the car’s infotainment system. It is not shocking to see Honda collaborate with google for their car OS. It is mostly because Google has already joined hands with leading automobile car manufacturers like Ford, General Motors and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to incorporate Android Automotive into their upcoming car models.

Upcoming Honda Cars

Apart from this, Honda is currently busy working on release a new set of cars for the Indian automobile industry. A new model of Jazz along with a brand-new Honda HR-V is expected to release soon. Several websites like Cars and Bikes and Carwale have already listed these cars on their website. According to a listing from CarWale, the Honda HR-V is scheduled to be launched by the end of 2021.

On the other hand, the new updated version of the Honda Jazz is supposed to release in February 2022. Keep in mind that Honda is yet to release an official statement and key details about these upcoming Honda cars is expected to release soon. Till then, keep an eye out for any updates on Honda's official social media accounts.