Hyundai Motor India Unveils Its 'Namaste' Installation At New Delhi's IGI Airport

Hyundai Motor India Limited said that the Beyond Mobility installation at the IGI airport is "designed to represent the sustainable future of mobility".

Hyundai Motor India

The Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), on April 19, unveiled its 'Namaste' installation near New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to welcome the visitors. Said to be inspired from the brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity', Hyundai stated that the Beyond Mobility installation is "designed to represent the sustainable future of mobility". The company also said that the installation, which is centrally located on the approach road to the airport, will cater to visitors coming to and from the national capital and Gurugram through the airport.

Hyundai unveils 30-feet-tall 'Namaste' installation

Explaining the meaning of the 30-feet-tall installation, Hyundai revealed that the robotic hand symbolises 'advanced technology', while the human hand in a wheel represents the "integral role of humanity in Long Term Sustainability & Progress for Humanity". "25 years ago, India welcomed Hyundai as a gracious host. Now, the symbolic ‘Namaste’ installation is a testament to our global vision of Progress for Humanity, wherein technology and human values come together to deliver path-breaking innovations and sustainable technology thereby manifesting the future of mobility in to a welcoming gesture", Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said as per the company release. 

"With this installation we at Hyundai welcome the Future of Mobility and the visitors of IGI Airport with great optimism and positive energy", he added. Claiming to be strongly focussed on "Intelligent Technology, Sustainability & Innovation", Hyundai further vowed to work "towards the betterment of society and communities" as part of its commitment to the nation. It also added that the use of live plants around the structure reflects Hyundai's commitment for a sustainable future. "The initiative is the true testament of Hyundai’s commitment to India in line with its brand direction of “Beyond Mobility”, the company statement read. 

India’s first smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai exports to around 85 countries across the globe offering vehicles in 11 different segments. As for India, it has 555 dealers and more than 1,414 service points along with a multi-million-dollar research and development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad and a fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai.

