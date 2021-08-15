Mahindra XUV700 unveiled: Check specs, price, variants, launch date and other key details

Mahindra has launched the XUV700 in India on August 14, 2021. The Mumbai based multinational automotive company was spotted testing the Mahindra XUV700 over the past few days, in both regular models and a camouflage avatar as well. The XUV700 is one of the most anticipated and awaited SUVs from Mahindra, owing to successful teasers about performance and comfort in the past. Keep reading to know more about Mahindra XUV700 price in India, Mahindra XUV700 specs and other details.

Mahindra XUV700 Specs

The Mahindra XUV700 will come in two models: a 2.0-litre 200 hp petrol engine Turbocharged Stallion Gasoline and a 2.0-litre 185 hp Turbocharged mHawk diesel engine. Besides, there are two transmission options as well: automatic and six-speed manual. Additionally, the vehicle also has Advanced Driver Assitance System with features such as driver drowsiness alert, blind view monitoring and more. The vehicle will be available with optional packs of features such as smart door handles, wireless charging, touch screen infotainment system and more.

Other features of the Mahindra XUV700 are an 8" infotainment system, a 7" Cluster system, Android Auto Support and smart door handles. The vehicle comes with sleek LED Taillamps, steering-mounted switches and a Power Adjust ORVM with turn indicators. Customers will also get Day and Night IRVM and R17 Steel Wheels. The SUV has three trim levels, called the AX3, AX6 and AX7 which differ on the basis of features.

Mahindra XUV700 Interior

A dual-tone theme makes the Mahindra XUV700 interior look classy. The front dash is spacious along with a decent pilot view of the road. On the centre of the dashboard is the 8" infotainment system, with cabin controls situated at its bottom. The gear shaft is placed at the centre of both the seats at an optimum position for the pilot. The steering comes with mounted cabin control shortcuts. The vehicle has decent materials inside the cabin with plenty of headroom and legroom, making it comfortable for long journeys.

Mahindra XUV700 Price

MX Gasoline - Rs. 11.99 lakh

MX Diesel - Rs. 12.49 lakh

AdrenoX AX3 gasoline - Rs. 13.49 lakh

AdrenoX AX5 Gasoline - Rs. 14.99 lakh

As per a report in Autocar India, all the prices that have been revealed are for the 5-seat versions and the company will announce complete pricing for the XUV700 line-up sometime in October this year. The bookings and deliveries are also expected to start by October.