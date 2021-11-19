Mercedes-Benz Launches Compact Car Model Priced At Rs 79.5 Lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Friday launched its performance-oriented compact car AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ priced at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom all-India).

The car is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged engine, producing 421 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 270 km/hr, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said, "We are strengthening our A-Class portfolio with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ which is the fastest hatchback in the country."

Unleash instant adrenaline with the fastest and most powerful hatchback in India. Presenting the all-new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, now with the latest track features. #InstantThrill #AMGA45S pic.twitter.com/q03faMV1J2 — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) November 19, 2021

The company is also strongly reinforcing the importance of the new generation sports car in its overall growth strategy, he added.

"The introduction of the AMG 45 S 4MATIC+ underscores our commitment towards introducing the most desirable products from our global portfolio for our discerning customers in India," Schwenk added.

The AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ comes with safety features such as the blind spot assist that helps monitor areas alongside and behind the car to warn the driver before changing lanes and active lane-keeping assist helping the driver maneuver the vehicle back in the lane, the company said.

With the latest launch, Mercedes-Benz India said the AMG now has 13 products in its portfolio in India, which is "the strongest line-up for any performance brand".

Schwenk said the AMG portfolio has been witnessing strong growth as the company has been pursuing a strategy for several years to cater to customers who "really enjoy driving high-performance cars" as part of Mercedes-Benz' growth plans in India.

The new car is available at all Mercedes-Benz dealerships across India and at Mercedes-Benz India's online store, the company said.

