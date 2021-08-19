MG Astor To Be The First Car With Personal AI Assistant And Autonomous Level 2 Technology

The English automobile manufacturer, Morris Garages has already made a dominant launch into the Indian automotive segment. They are currently planning to increase their car roaster by introducing the new MG Astor with the personal AI assistant and Autonomous Level 2 technology. The makers have not released the exact MG Astor Dimensions till now but it is supposed to be a midsize SUV like Hector and Hector Plus. Read more to know about the new MG Astor SUV.

MG Astor announced by the English automobile manufacturer, Morris Garages

The President, and MD, MG Motors India, Rajeev Chaba released a statement about his upcoming MG Astor car. He said that MG Astor is a step further and a catalyst for disruption with first-in-the-industry and best-in-class features that can only be seen in premium luxury segments. As an auto-tech brand, they have always introduced breakthrough technology, and this time they opted to go with Artificial Intelligence. He also added that their vehicles will continue to provide a smarter and safer driving experience with the help of this new AI technology. The manufacturers named this car after Raytheon Sentinel, ground surveillance and airborne battlefield aircraft, which was formerly used by the Royal Air Force, United Kingdom.

MG Astor features and price in India

Other additional features like mid-range radar and a multi-purpose camera supported by Advanced Driver-Assistance System. MG Astor AI Assistant in the car will enable safety features like collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, lane departure warning, rear-driver assist, auto braking, and smart headlamp control. Nothing official has been released about this MG Astor price in India but the industry experts suggest that the price could range anywhere between ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakhs. Apart from this, the Indian automotive market will need to wait for Morris Garages to release anything official about their upcoming car.

