Ratan Tata Talks About His Decision To Go Ahead With Tata Nano Despite Its Low Sales

"I’m proud of the car & the decision to go ahead with it." says Ratan Tata even as Nano sales dwindle. Read more to know what he has to say about it

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ratan tata

Ratan Tata is an Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and a former chairman of Tata Sons. Despite being 82 years old, he is still very active on social media and is always learning new things in his life. He tries his best to make people’s lives better by various charitable works. Official Humans of Bombay recently shared snippets of Ratan Tata’s life in their post. In the post, he talked about his personal and professional life. He also went on to talk about his decision to make Nano.

Talking about Nano, Ratan Tata talked about how he got the idea about making a car like Nano. He said that he saw a family of 4 sitting on a bike in heavy Bombay rains. That’s when he thought that he wanted to do more for such families who were risking their lives because they had no other option.

He also went on to add that by the time they launched the Nano, their production costs were higher but they had made a promise and they delivered. Talking about this decision he said that as he looks back at it, he is proud of the car and the decision to go ahead with it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tata Nano's sale has been very low for quite some time now. Tata Motors had zero production and sales of the Nano in December 2019 while it produced 82 units and sold 88 units in December 2018. Similarly, in November 2019 there was zero production and sales of the entry-level model, whereas in the year-ago period it produced 66 units and sold 77 units.

Ratan Tata’s quotes

  • Take the stones people to throw at you and use them to build a monument.
  • Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line even in E.C.G. means we are not alive.
  • None can destroy iron, but its own rust can! Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset can.
  • I don’t believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.
  • All of us do not have equal talent. Yet, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.
