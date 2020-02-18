Ratan Tata Shares Heartwarming Video On Sanitation Workers In India

Hard-hitting PSA video shared by industrialist Ratan Tata is doing rounds of the internet. The video features a schoolboy who starts by reciting a poem on his father. The intriguing clip further shows the boy saying, Mera baba desh chalata hai.

The video continues to show the boy saying that his father is not a doctor, lawyer, police or army official yet he is the one who runs the nation. The young boy in his poem also says that the whole country will come to a standstill if his father stops going to work. The video finally reveals the father’s job as a manual scavenger. He adds that his father does the job which nobody in the country wants to do.

With the poem unfolding in the background, the video shows his father taking a dip in the gutter. Eventually, the boy tells how people don’t segregate dry waste and wet waste and that manual scavengers have to dig deep inside gutter every day often catching lethal diseases and sometimes even dying in the process.

The clip was shared by Tata as a part of Mission Garima which aims to better the lives of sanitation workers. In his post, he wrote about another initiative called #TwoBinsLifeWins which is a “campaign urging citizens to segregate their biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.” The heartwarming post has garnered over 98,000 views in just a few hours along with a diversity fo comments from the users. Some have lauded Tata for the initiative, others took to opportunity to offer gratitude and respect to the scavengers. Yet another group of users have urged to stop the practice of manual scavenging.

