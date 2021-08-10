Riding On Success In SUVs, Tata Motors Launches The XTA+ Variants Of Harrier And Safari

One of India’s leading automotive brands, Tata Motors, has launched the XTA + variants of its flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari on Tuesday. These new variants will come with 6-speed Automatic Transmission & a Panoramic Sunroof and will be priced at INR. 19.14 lakhs for the Harrier XTA+, INR. 19.34 lakhs for the Harrier XTA+ #Dark and INR. 20.08 lakhs for the Safari XTA+. The Harrier and Safari are collectively leading the High SUV segment with a 41.2% market share (as of Q1 FY22) and the XTA+ variants will further add more dynamism to the entire offering, strengthening the portfolio in this fast-growing segment.

Commenting on the introduction of these new variants, Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are ecstatic at the response received by the Harrier and the Safari. The sheer love of our customers has helped us attain the pole position in the high SUV segment. Keeping our customer’s requirements as the topmost priority and in line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our portfolio with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variants - The Harrier XTA+ and The Safari XTA+. Equipped with two of the most demanded features, these XTA+ variants will come equipped with a 6-speed Automatic Transmission providing an effortless driving experience and a Panoramic Sunroof with functionalities like Global Close, Anti Pinch & Rain Sensing closure to name a few.”

Powered by the Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine, the new XTA+ variants come equipped with a host of other features like the projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLS, R17 alloy wheels, floating island 7” touchscreen infotainment system with 8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters), Android Auto & Apple Car Play connectivity, push-button start, fully automatic temperature control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers and more. Additionally, the Safari offers iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control & tyre pressure monitoring system. Keeping in mind the safety of passengers, the new XTA+ variant in both the products offers Dual Front Airbags, an advanced ESP, fog lamps & a reverse parking camera as standard features.

Built on the very reliable OMEGARC architecture, which in turn is derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform, the Harrier and Safari possess the perfect combination of stunning design and performance, meeting the needs of today's SUV customers, who want plush and comfortable interiors, unparalleled versatility, go-anywhere experience, top-notch safety and most up-to-date connected car technology for a modern, multifaceted lifestyle.

Image Credit: PTI