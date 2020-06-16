Tesla Model S To Receive EPA Range Rating Of Over 400 Miles, Announces Elon Musk

The first-ever electric vehicle Elon Musk's Tesla Model S is all set to receive an EPA-rated range of 402 miles representing nearly 20 percent increase in range as compared to 2019 Model S 100D with the same battery pack design. Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk made the announcement.

According to Tesla, this achievement reflects its obsession with efficiency and energy frugality. The model has gone through several changes both iterative and transformational, in core hardware and system architecture development by the Tesla engineering, design, and production teams. The changes were in production earlier this year when they started manufacturing the Model S Long Range Plus, it stated. Meanwhile, the Model S Long Range Plus has recently received a price reduction of $5,000.

Tesla Model S now first ever electric vehicle to receive EPA range rating above 400 miles! https://t.co/EOTwVfvHS5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2020

Read: Tesla's new low-cost batteries built to last 'million miles' to launch in China this year

About the new changes in Tesla Model S

According to Tesla, there is a significant mass reduction with the standardization of Tesla’s in-house seat manufacturing and lighter-weight materials used in the battery pack and drive units. The new model has the tempest aero wheels that are 8.5 inches wide which reduces aerodynamic drag compared to the previous wheels on Model S Long Range. The model has an increased drive unit efficiency by replacing the mechanical oil pump with an electric oil pump that optimizes lubrication independent of vehicle speed to reduce friction.

Read: Tesla's Musk earns $770M in stock options, company confirms

Further, with Tesla's newest feature 'HOLD', the motor’s regenerative braking blends with physical brakes to bring the cars to a stop by easing off of the accelerator pedal. The regenerative braking works at a lower speed and deceleration rate, sending more energy back to the battery pack, the company stated. Along with it, there is a continued investment in supercharging.

Read: Video: Tesla crashes into truck in Taiwan, driver blames autopilot mode

Read: Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon because 'monopolies are wrong'