Video: Tesla Crashes Into Truck In Taiwan, Driver Blames Autopilot Mode

A surveillance video of a Tesla car colliding into an overturned truck in Taiwan is doing rounds on social media. In the video, one can see a Tesla Model 3 car coming in at full speed before colliding into the truck that was lying overturned on the road. According to reports, the driver of Tesla has alleged that that the car was running on autopilot mode before it slammed into the truck. The car was reportedly travelling at 110 kilometres per hour before hitting the truck and the driver has said that he tried applying brakes but it was too late.

In the video that is going viral, one can see smoke coming out from the screeching tires before the vehicle hit the truck. Tesla provides two modes in its electric cars, autopilot and self-driving mode. The autopilot mode was allegedly being used by the driver of the car that collided with the truck. The autopilot mode automatically steers the car, apply brakes, and accelerate. While the self-driving mode provides additional features like self-navigation, detecting traffic lights, auto park, auto lane change among others.

Tesla Model 3 plows info overturned truck on highway. I’m sure the driver was paying complete attention to the road and wasn’t relying on autopilot because he was told the car could drive itself....$TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/cHjueqH0j4 — Fred Lambert is never getting his Roadster 🐓 (@jsin86524368) June 1, 2020

rear better quality pic.twitter.com/myiBNmQdx9 — Fred Lambert is never getting his Roadster 🐓 (@jsin86524368) June 1, 2020

side better quality pic.twitter.com/9r3HpAdBzD — Fred Lambert is never getting his Roadster 🐓 (@jsin86524368) June 1, 2020

The viral video has garnered more than 2,30,000 views on Twitter since it was shared on June 1. Netizens are in splits over the safety issue concerning the autopilot and self-driving features in Tesla cars. One user wrote, "Still auto-pilot is significantly safer than manual driving, by numbers. How long did it take him to notice the truck when the car is always yelling to pay attention." Another user commented, "That should have been detected by Radar."

Can clearly see the tesla automatic brakes did activate but the driver ignored it and engaged auto drive again l, look at the smoke of the tires before it rams into the truck. It brake then all of a sudden it stops to brake... — Erich Stapelberg (@Civil_Frozbyte) June 3, 2020

full breaks plus tyres blocked (smoke) at 0:11 this ends shortly before impact (autopilot disables itself?)



driver surely wasn't paying attention as the car goes in a straight line, everybody awake at the wheel would have at least tried to avoid collision — Q3 Peak Capital (@Gesichtbuch0815) June 1, 2020

Autopilot brake or the driver was braking some distance away from impact?



But car lost traction. Is tesla liable? — ahavamykh (@ahavamykh) June 1, 2020

Tesla drivers should be paid to use autopilot, not the other way around. It’s a pre alpha feature with full of undetected edge cases and one mistake could take their life. But somehow Tesla charges them thousands of dollars. — Dave Nguyen (@davenguyencode) June 1, 2020

