Tesla will now offer monthly subscriptions for Self-Driving Package at $199 per month

Tesla, one of the largest electric vehicle manufacturers has rolled out the monthly subscription for its Full Self Driving package and it costs $199 per month. The owners who had already invested in the Enhanced Autopilot package will get a rebate of $100 and will be able to purchase the FSD subscription for $99 per month. Until now, Tesla sold its FSD package for $10,000, which was charged as a one-time fee. Keep reading to know more about the Tesla self-driving subscriptions.

Tesla Self-Driving Subscription

Earlier, a Tesla owner had to pay a huge one-time fee to gain access to the FSD package. After the release on monthly subscriptions, Tesla users will be able to freely test the vehicle, without investing a fortune. On the official website of Tesla, it is mentioned that "To subscribe, open the ‘Upgrades’ menu in your Tesla app or sign in to your Tesla Account. If you have multiple vehicles associated with your account, please be sure to select and subscribe to the correct vehicle."

Currently, the Tesla Self-Driving Subscription is available to eligible vehicles in the United States only. Currently, there are two packages that are available: Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. Tesla also mentions on their website that Tesla Self Driving Package and the features involved are evolving and do not make the vehicles autonomous. Tesla also adds that full autonomy of the vehicles will be made available in due course of time, as the system improves over time. As the systems will evolve, the vehicles will also receive over-the-air updates.

Tesla Self Driving Package driver-assist features:

traffic light and stop sign control

full self-driving computer

smart summon

auto park

auto lane change

navigate on autopilot (beta)

upcoming feature: Autosteer on city streets

A report published on ANI says only Tesla's that have FSD computer hardware 3.0 (HS3) or above plus either basic or enhanced autopilot configurations are eligible to subscribe to FSD. Other owners can purchase a hardware upgrade for $1,500 to make their vehicles FSD-ready. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been promising a subscription-based option for a whole year. Finally, Tesla sent out OTA updates for the beta of version 9 of FSD earlier this month. However, the FSD software does not enable a vehicle to pilot itself without inputs from the driver.