Toyota Mirai sets world record, travels 1360 kilometres on hydrogen fuel

Driven by Wayne Gerdes and Bob Winger, Toyota's latest FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) the 2021 Toyota Mirai has set a Guinness World Record for travelling the longest distance without being refuelled. The hydrogen-powered vehicle completed a 1360 km trip (approximately 845 miles) around a roundtrip of Southern California, on a five-minute complete fill. The attempt was completed over two days and was officiated by the Guinness World Record.

After its complete fill, the FCEV's tank was sealed by the official and checked at both the beginning and the end of the journey. The two-day roundtrip began on August 23, 2021, from the Toyota Technical Centre situated in Gardena, California. The TTC is also home to the company's fuel cell development team. On day one of its attempt to make a world record, the Toyota Mirai travelled to San Ysidro and cruised through Santa Monica and Malibu beach to reach Santa Barbara. On day 1, the vehicle returned to the TTC after travelling a total of 761 kilometres.

Toyota Mirai emits zero carbon dioxide during its two-day journey of setting the world record

On Day 2, Warne Gerdes and Bob Winger took the Mirai to local driving circuits and managed to log a total of 600 kilometres. The vehicle was also driven through morning and afternoon traffic on the San Diego freeway between Orange County and Los Angeles. Hence, the 2021 Toyota Mirai completed a ride of 1,360 kilometres in total without refuelling the tank. During the two day journey, the company focussed on efficient driving. The Mirai consumed 5.65 kilograms of Hydrogen and achieved 152 miles per gallon of gasoline equivalent while emitting water as the only byproduct. The 2021 Toyota Mirai price starts at $49,500.

Over the two days of attempting the world record, the vehicle did not emit CO2. The company also mentions that a regular vehicle with a standard combustion-driven engine would have produced over 300 kilograms of carbon dioxide to travel the same distance. Upon achieving a world record, the Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor North America Bob Carter said, "In 2016, the Toyota Mirai was the first production fuel cell electric vehicle available for retail sale in North America, and now the next generation Mirai is setting distance records. We are proud to be leaders of this exciting technology, which is just one of a growing lineup of zero-emission vehicles in our portfolio."

845 miles, 0 emissions. 📕🌎 The 2021 #Mirai has officially set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for longest distance by a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle without refueling! https://t.co/3lvZdsOeVL @GWR #NationalHydrogenDay #LetsGoPlaces pic.twitter.com/7eJ8HkgJtQ — Toyota USA (@Toyota) October 8, 2021

Image: TOYOTA.COM