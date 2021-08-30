Upcoming Car Launches In September 2021​​​​​​​: Kia Seltos X-Line, Tata Punch And More

The Indian automobile industry is currently on a rise with several new models scheduled to be released in September. This has become one of the most trending topics amongst automobile enthusiasts and they have been trying to find more about the Upcoming Car Launches In September 2021. Here is a list of some of the most popular cars getting released in September. Read more

Volkswagen Taigun: The makers have given an option to use the 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The first option is capable of generating 115bhp/175Nm of torque along with a six-speed manual unit. The second variant is able to produce 150bhp/250Nm torque along with a six-speed manual. With the release of this mid-ranged SUV, Volkswagen is hoping to compete against cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, and the Skoda Kushaq. The expected price of the car is ₹10.00 - 16.00 Lakh.

Hyundai i20 N Line: The makers are offering a 1.6-litre turbo GDi petrol engine that creates 204PS/275Nm of peak torque. With a weight of 1190kgs, the car is capable of reaching 100kmph from a standstill in 6.7 seconds. It is a front-wheel-drive and the i20 N is capable to reach a maximum clip of 230kmph. The expected price of this car is ₹11.00 - 13.00 Lakh.

Tata Punch: The Indian automobile manufacturers, Tata has given options to choose between two petrol engines. The first one is supposed to be a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and the second variant is supposed to be a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine like the one in Altroz iTurbo. The car is supposed to compete against already released models like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. The expected price of the car is ₹5.00 - 8.00 Lakh.

Kia Seltos X-Line: the company is offering a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that helps to create 140hp and 242Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant of the engine is capable of producing115hp and 250Nm of peak torque. A new turbo-petrol engine has also been announced with the 7-speed DCT gearbox. The expected price of the car is ₹9.95-17.65 lakh.

IMAGE: @BeltsKenya/ @carograaafy/ @Motoroids_India/ Twitter