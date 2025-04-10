2025 BMW Z4 M40i Launched In India: What’s New?

BMW Z4 Manual: BMW Group India has launched the 2025 Z4 M40i for the indian buyers. The German luxury automaker has updated the transmission options, and the Z4 is now available with a six-speed manual gearbox. Further, it has two new paint shades on offer and has staggered wheel size for better handling and performance. However, the design remains unchanged and the Z4 M40i is a convertible sportscar.

Here’s everything that customers need to know about the BMW Z4 M40i in India:

What is the price of the BMW Z4 M40i in India?

The price of the BMW Z4 M40i starts at ₹96.90 lakh (ex-showrooom) for the automatic variant. However, Z4 is now available with a manual gearbox as well, which is priced at ₹97.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the updates on 2025 BMW Z4 M40i?

BMW Group India has launched the Z4 M40i Pulse Impulse edition in India. Talking about the updates, the buyers now have two new paint options to choose from - Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green. Further, Z4 now has a staggered wheel size, which means the front tyres have a 19-inch alloy wheels and the rear has a 20-inch alloys.

What are the features on BMW Z4 M40i?

The feature list on the BMW Z4 M40i comprises of dual-zone climate control, ambient lights, M Sport Seats, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, driving modes, driver assistance features, and more. Further it has a 10-speaker audio system, a wireless charger, and more.

What are the colour options on BMW Z4 M40i?

The customers of the BMW Z4 M40i can choose from 10 colour options. These are:

Sanremo Green (Metallic)

Frozen Deep Green (Metallic)

Alpine White

Black Sapphire (Metallic)

Glacier Silver (Metallic)

Portimao Blue (Metallic)

San Francisco Red (Metallic)

Thundernight (Metallic)

Skyscraper Grey (Metallic)

Frozen Grey II (Metallic)

What are the engine specifications on BMW Z4 M40i?