2025 BMW Z4 M40i Launched In India: What’s New?

Updated April 10th 2025, 14:23 IST
BMW Z4 Manual: BMW Group India has launched the 2025 Z4 M40i for the indian buyers. The German luxury automaker has updated the transmission options, and the Z4 is now available with a six-speed manual gearbox. Further, it has two new paint shades on offer and has staggered wheel size for better handling and performance. However, the design remains unchanged and the Z4 M40i is a convertible sportscar.
Here’s everything that customers need to know about the BMW Z4 M40i in India:
The price of the BMW Z4 M40i starts at ₹96.90 lakh (ex-showrooom) for the automatic variant. However, Z4 is now available with a manual gearbox as well, which is priced at ₹97.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW Group India has launched the Z4 M40i Pulse Impulse edition in India. Talking about the updates, the buyers now have two new paint options to choose from - Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green. Further, Z4 now has a staggered wheel size, which means the front tyres have a 19-inch alloy wheels and the rear has a 20-inch alloys.
The feature list on the BMW Z4 M40i comprises of dual-zone climate control, ambient lights, M Sport Seats, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, driving modes, driver assistance features, and more. Further it has a 10-speaker audio system, a wireless charger, and more.
The customers of the BMW Z4 M40i can choose from 10 colour options. These are:
The BMW Z4 M40i is equipped with a 3.0L inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 340hp and 500Nm torque. It has a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic gearbox. BMW Z4 M40i has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.6 seconds from the manual and 4.5 seconds from the automatic transmissions.
Published April 10th 2025, 12:45 IST