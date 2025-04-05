Sonam Bajwa Brings Land Rover Defender Home: Everything About This ₹1.04 Crore SUV

Sonam Bajwa's Defender: Sonam Bajwa is a renowned actress in the Punjabi film industry. She has performed in Bala, Street Dancer, Sardar Ji, and many other movies. Sonam recently added a new Land Rover Defender 110 to her garage. Land Rover Defender is a popular pick among Bollywood celebrities, businessmen, and high-net-worth individuals. She opted for the X-Dynamic HSE variant, having a Santorini Black paint shade.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the Land Rover Defender 110 in India:

Land Rover Defender Price:

The price of the Land Rover Defender starts at ₹1.04 crore (ex-showroom) for the X-Dynamic HSE variant.

Land Rover Defender Features:

The feature list on the Land Rover Defender consists of multiple convenience and off-road features. It consists of multiple off-road modes, and driving modes, and has adaptive air suspensions, and other features. Further, it has a large touch-screen infotainment system, and a digital or analogue instrument cluster, among others.

Land Rover Defender Engine Specifications:

The customers of the Land Rover Defender have multiple engine options to opt from. There is a 2.0L petrol engine, a 5.0L petrol engine, and a 3.0L diesel engine. The buyers also have an option to either opt for a mild hybrid engine or not.

Land Rover Defender Octa Launched in India

Recently, Land Rover India launched the most powerful iteration of the Defender, the Defender Octa for Indian customers. The Defender Octa is equipped with a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, producing 620BHP and 800Nm torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Land Rover claims that Defender Octa has a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4 seconds.

Land Rover Defender Octa Price: