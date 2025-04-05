Sonam Bajwa Brings Land Rover Defender Home: Everything About This ₹1.04 Crore SUV

Updated April 5th 2025, 19:31 IST
Sonam Bajwa's Defender: Sonam Bajwa is a renowned actress in the Punjabi film industry. She has performed in Bala, Street Dancer, Sardar Ji, and many other movies. Sonam recently added a new Land Rover Defender 110 to her garage. Land Rover Defender is a popular pick among Bollywood celebrities, businessmen, and high-net-worth individuals. She opted for the X-Dynamic HSE variant, having a Santorini Black paint shade.
Here’s everything that you need to know about the Land Rover Defender 110 in India:
The price of the Land Rover Defender starts at ₹1.04 crore (ex-showroom) for the X-Dynamic HSE variant.
The feature list on the Land Rover Defender consists of multiple convenience and off-road features. It consists of multiple off-road modes, and driving modes, and has adaptive air suspensions, and other features. Further, it has a large touch-screen infotainment system, and a digital or analogue instrument cluster, among others.
The customers of the Land Rover Defender have multiple engine options to opt from. There is a 2.0L petrol engine, a 5.0L petrol engine, and a 3.0L diesel engine. The buyers also have an option to either opt for a mild hybrid engine or not.
Recently, Land Rover India launched the most powerful iteration of the Defender, the Defender Octa for Indian customers. The Defender Octa is equipped with a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, producing 620BHP and 800Nm torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Land Rover claims that Defender Octa has a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4 seconds.
The price of the Land Rover Defender Octa is ₹2.59 crore (ex-showroom). The buyers also have an option to opt for the Defender Octa Edition One variant, which comes at a price tag of ₹2.79 crore (ex-showroom).
