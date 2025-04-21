2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

New Ducati Bike in India: Ducati India has launched its Scrambler Full Throttle in India. It is based on the regular Scrambler, but has a reworked styling, better ergonomics, and continues to be powered by an 803cc petrol engine. The company says it is oriented towards the riders who seek more performance from the Scrambler series. The Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is available across Ducati dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and other cities.

“The new Scrambler Ducati Full Throttle is more than just a motorcycle – it’s a bold expression of racing heritage and freedom that resonates deeply with Indian riders who crave individuality and performance,” Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said.

Here’s a rundown about the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle for buyers:

What is the price of the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle in India?

The price of the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is ₹12,60,000 (ex-showroom, India).

What are the design elements of the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle?

The design of the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is similar to the regular Scrambler series. However, with the Full Throttle version, there are black and bronze liveries, having bronze colour wheels, a low variable cross-section handlebar. Further, it has a flatter, sportier saddle that Ducati says will enhance the comfort of the riders.

What are the features of the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle?

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is equipped with modern features. For starters, it has a 4.3-inch TFT display, has two riding modes, mobile phone connectivity, and more. Further, it has ride-by-wire technology for a better throttle response while riding.

What are the safety features of the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle?

The safety features of the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle include dual-channel ABS, traction control that has four modes of settings, cornering ABS, and other safety features.

What are the engine specifications of the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle?