2025 Kawasaki Eliminator launched in India - Price, Features, More

Kawasaki Bike in India: Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Eliminator for the Indian market. It is an adventure cruiser motorcycle, which is underpinned by a 500cc parallel twin engine, and the design and the features remains unchanged in the 2025 update. However, the price of the Kawasaki Eliminator has been surged by ₹14,000. It has a low seat height, and the buyers have a single colour option to opt for.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator:

What are the colour options on the 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator?

The 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator is available in a single colour option to buyers. It comes in a Metallic Flat Spark Black colour option only.

What are the features on the 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator?

The feature list on the 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator remains unchanged. It comprises of LCD instrument cluster, tachometer, fuel gauge, gear position indicator, odometer, and more. Further, it comes with smartphone connectivity as well. However, it misses out on the riding modes or traction control, which are available on its competition bikes.

What are the underpinnings of the 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator?

The 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator is underpinned by a trellis frame. It has telescopic forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers at the rear. It has a seat height of 735mm and has a low ground clearance of just 150 mm. Further, the 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator has a kerb weight of 176 kg.

What are the engine specifications of the 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator?

The 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator is equipped with a 451cc parallel-twin liquid cooled petrol engine. This engine produces 43 bhp and 42 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The same engine also powers the Ninja 500, which is a 500cc sports bike.

What is the price of the 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator?