2025 Honda CB350, CB350 H’ness, CB350RS Launched in India: What’s New?

Honda CB350 Updated: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has launched the updated CB350, CB350 H’ness, and the CB350RS for the Indian market. The 2025 update brings in new colour options for buyers and has revised the prices of its lineup. The prices of the motorcycle are increased by up to ₹15,000. However, the mechanicals, the feature list, and the design remain untouched with this 2025 update. The Honda CB350, CB350 H’ness, and CB350RS are available across the Honda BigWing dealerships.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the 2025 Honda CB350, CB350 H’ness and CB350RS:

Honda CB350 Price:

With the 2025 update, Honda Motorcycles has hiked the prices of this motorcycle. Now the price of the Honda CB350 is ₹2,15,500 (ex-showroom) for the DLX variant, which became dearer by ₹15,510. The price of the Honda CB350 DLX Pro variant is ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda CB350 Colour Options:

The automaker has updated the colour options on the Honda CB350. Now buyers can opt for the CB350 from the following colours:

Mat Axis Grey Metallic

Mat Dune Brown

Pearl Igneous Black

Pearl Deep Ground Grey

Rebel Red Metallic

2025 Honda CB350 H’ness Price:

The Honda CB350 H’ness is available in four variants to buyers. The price of the Honda CB350 H’ness starts at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the DLX variant. The prices of the variants of CB350 H’ness have been hiked by a mere ₹644.

2025 Honda CB350 H’ness Colour Options:

The Honda CB350 H’ness DLX variant is available in the following colours:

Rebel Red Metallic

Pearl Igneous Black

The Honda CB350 H’ness DLX Pro variant is available in the following colours:

Rebel Red Metallic

Pearl Deep Ground Grey

Pearl Igneous Black

The Honda CB350 H’ness DLX Pro Chrome variant is available in the following colours:

Athletic Blue Metallic

Pearl Deep Ground Grey

Pearl Igneous Black

2025 Honda CB350RS Price:

The price of the Honda CB350RS starts at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the DLX variant. The automaker hiked the prices by ₹644 on the DLX and the DLX Pro variants.

2025 Honda CB350RS Colour Options:

The Honda CB350RS DLX variant is available in the following colours:

Pearl Igneous Black

Pearl Deep Ground Grey

The Honda CB350RS DLX Pro variant is available in the following colours: