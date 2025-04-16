2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched in India - What’s New?

Honda Dio 125 Updated: Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India has launched its 2025 update of its Dio scooter in India. According to Honda, the 2025 Dio is now OBD-2B emission norms compliant and the features are also updated. The design remains unchanged and the price of the scooter is hiked by ₹9,000. Further, the buyers can choose the 2025 Honda Dio 125 from between two-variants, the DLX and the H-Smart.

“We are ecstatic to introduce the new OBD2B version of Dio 125 – a scooter that has resonated with young India for years. With its refreshed graphics, advanced TFT display, and enhanced connectivity features, the new Dio 125 is designed to meet the evolving aspirations of today’s customers,” Mr Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said.

Here is everything that buyers need to know about the 2025 Honda Dio 125:

What is the price of the 2025 Honda Dio 125?

The price of the 2025 Honda Dio 125 starts at ₹96,749 (ex-showroom) for the DLX variant. The price of the H-Smart variant starts at ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the updates on the 2025 Honda Dio 125?

The 2025 Honda Dio 125 is now OBD-2B compliant. Further it has idle-start stop system, and some new features for the buyers.

What are the features on the 2025 Honda Dio 125?

The feature list on the 2025 Honda Dio 125 consist of a new 4.2-inch TFT display, gets Honda RoadSync Mobile phone Compatibility, and more. To charge your phones on the go, the 2025 Honda Dio 125 has USB Typ-C charging socket, and has a smart key for the H-Smart variant.

What is the engine on the 2025 Honda Dio 125?