Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter - Best 110cc Scooter, Which One’s Better?

Activa vs Jupiter: The petrol scooter segment in India has a wide array of options for buyers in India. The Honda Activa 6G is a mass-market budget segment scooter, which is popular in both rural and urban areas. It has been on sale for a long time and is available in multiple variants and colour options to buyers. However, it competes with the TVS Jupiter in its segment, which was recently updated with a new design and the addition of some features. It gives an intense competition to the Honda Activa in this segment. However, both the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter have a starting price tag of under ₹90,000.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter for the buyers:

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Features

The feature list on the Honda Activa 6G comprises an engine start-stop switch, an external fuel filler cap, a silent starter, and more. The buyers can also choose the Smart Key variant, which helps in the keyless operations of the scooter. The TVS Jupiter offers an LED display, USB charging, Bluetooth integration, front storage, an external fueling cap, and others.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Engine Specifications

Both the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter are equipped with a 110cc petrol engine. The Honda Activa 6G has a 109cc BS6 petrol engine, which makes 7.6 bhp and 8.8 Nm torque. The company says this engine is smooth and silent as compared to previous engines on the Activa series.

Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Colours

The Honda Activa is available in 12 colour options to the buyers. The TVS Jupiter is available in 7 colours to the buyers.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Price