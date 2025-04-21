2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched in India - What’s New?

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Updated: Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 version of its 650cc motorcycle, the Ninja 650, in India. The design of the sports bike remains unchanged, gets a new colour update, and the mechanics remain the same. The Ninja 650 is equipped with a 650cc parallel-twin engine, and the price of the motorcycle has been hiked by Kawasaki, and it competes with the Triumph Daytona 660 in its segment.

Here’s a quick rundown of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in India:

What are the discounts on the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Currently, there is some older stock of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 available, for which buyers can avail of a ₹25,000 discount on the motorcycle.

What are the updates on the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 design remains unchanged. There is a new colour option, which is a new lime green colour scheme. The design of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is aggressive, and there are black graphics on the fairing, fuel tank, and lower panels. However, the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes in a single colour option.

What are the features of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

The feature list on the Kawasaki Ninja 650 consists of a 4.3-inch digital TFT display and comes with smartphone connectivity paired with Kawasaki’s Rideology app. Further, it has Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) and LED lights, among others.

What are the engine specifications of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is equipped with a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces 67 bhp and a peak torque of 64 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox having a slipper and assist clutch.

What is the price of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in India?