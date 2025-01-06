2025 Land Rover Defender Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

2025 Land Rover Defender: British luxury automaker, Land Rover has launched the 2025 update of its Defender in India. The automaker has updated its engine options, feature list, and exterior design. According to the company, the updates are available on the 90, 110, and 130 models. The 2025 version brings in a new V8 petrol engine, and the price of the SUV surged by Rs 35 lakh over the entry-level base variant.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the 2025 Land Rover Defender:

2025 Land Rover Defender Exterior Design:

The exterior design of the 2025 Land Rover Defender brings subtle changes. For starters, it is now available with LED matrix headlamps with LED DRLs, 20-inch all-terrain wheels finished in a Satin Dark Grey paint shade, and a black contrasting roof.

2025 Land Rover Defender Interiors:

On the interiors, the 2025 Land Rover Defender gets a new 11.4-inch infotainment screen, a sliding panoramic sunroof, and more. The Defender 130 has captain seats in the middle row for easier access to the third row.

2025 Land Rover Defender Features:

Regarding the feature list, the 2025 Land Rover Defender hosts new updates. Buyers will now get a 360-degree parking camera, a Merdian sound system, a refrigerator, climate-controlled seats, and more. Additionally, it also has a soft-door close function, adaptive air suspension and adaptive dynamics for improved ride quality.

2025 Land Rover Defender Engine Specifications:

Buyers now have a new engine option to choose from. It is now powered by a powerful 5.0L V8 petrol engine, producing 425BHP and 615Nm torque. However, buyers who are looking for a smaller engine can check out the 2.0L and 3.0L turbo petrol engines as well, which are available on the Defender Lineup. That said, buyers who wish to opt for more performance from the engine can opt for the Defender Octa, which is powered by a 4.4L V8 petrol engine, producing 626BHP and 730Nm torque.

2025 Land Rover Defender Price: