2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launched: Price in India, New Features

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has updated its compact SUV, Grand Vitara for the buyers. According to Maruti Suzuki, the Grand Vitara now gets updated with transmission options, new features, updated the variant lineup, and the automaker has hiked the price by ₹23,000. The feature update brings in an electronic parking brake, panoramic sunroof to new variants, and more. Further, the AWD variant is updated with a new automatic transmission option.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

What is the price of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

With the 2025 update, the price of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹11.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sigma variant. The buyers can opt the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara from 18 variants.

What are the update in variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

According to Maruti Suzuki, the 2025 update brings in a new Delta+ variant for the strong hybrid buyers. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta+ Strong Hybrid is ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the features on 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Grand Vitara with convenience and safety features. Regarding convenience features, it now offers electronic parking brake, a panoramic sunroof from Zeta (O) variant onwards, 8-way Driver Powered Seat, rear window sunshades, and more.

What are the safety features on the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

Regarding the safety features, the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara now has six airbags as standard across its variant lineup. Further, it comes with ABS, EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, and more.

What are the update on engine options of the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

Earlier, the AWD variant of the Grand Vitara was only available with a five-speed manual gearbox. Now, with the 2025 update, the buyers can opt for a six-speed automatic transmission with the AWD drivetrain.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 104 bhp and 137 Nm torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is available with an AWD drivetrain. Further, the buyers can also opt for a CNG option with this engine.