2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Launched in India: What's Updated?

Toyota Hyryder Updated: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 2025 update of its compact SUV, Urban Cruiser Hyryder for the Indian customers. According to a statement from Toyota, the Hyryder gets convenience and safety feature upgrades, transmission upgrades, and design remains unchanged. This update was much awaited in the Toyoya Urban Cruiser Hyryder since the SUVs in the competition were offering a bit more features. The feature upgrades brings in ambient lighting, powered seats, TPMS, and more.

“The latest Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a testament to our commitment for best-in-segment technology, advanced safety, and superior comfort. Crafted for modern SUV buyers, it seamlessly blends Toyota’s legendary quality, sustainability, and driving pleasure,” , Mr Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said.

Here is everything that buyers need to know about the 2025 Toyota Urban Crusier Hyryder:

What is the price of 2025 Toyota Hyryder?

The price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder remains unchanged. The buyers of the base variant have to pay ₹11.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is new in 2025 Toyota Hyryder?

With the 2025 update, there are a lot of additions to the convenience and safety feature list of the Hyryder. The convenience feature list on the Hyryder now offers 8-way power adjust driver seat, ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, updated speedometer, AQI index display, Type-C USB fast-charging ports (15W), and more. Toyota says the Hyryder has got structural enhancements to improvise on the safety. The safety feature list on the Hyryder now comprises of 6 airbags as standard, electronic parking brake in automatic variants, TPMS, and more.

What are the engine updates in 2025 Toyota Hyryder?