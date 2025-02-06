New MG Astor in India: JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2025 Astor for the Indian market. The automaker has updated the feature list in the lower trims, and the design and the engine options continue to remain the same. 2025 MG Astor is available in five variants, and the major changes are made in the mid-variants. It competes with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and others.

Here’s a rundown of the updates in the 2025 MG Astor:

2025 MG Astor Price:

The variant-wise prices for the buyers of the 2025 MG Astor are as follows: (all prices are ex-showroom)

Sprint - ₹9.99 lakh

Shine - ₹12.47 lakh

Select MT - ₹13.81 lakh

Select AT - ₹14.84 lakh

Sharp Pro MT - ₹15.20 lakh

Sharp Pro AT - ₹16.48 lakh

Savvy Pro - ₹17.45 lakh and ₹17.55 lakh for Sangaria Red Shade.

2025 MG Astor Updates:

MG Motor has updated the mid-variants of the Astor. The company has now updated the Shine variant, and it is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof and six speakers for a better music experience. The Select variant of the Astor is now offered with leatherette seats, and for safety, this variant has six airbags.

2025 MG Astor Features:

The 2025 MG Astor is a feature-loaded SUV. It has convenience features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, and more. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.

2025 MG Astor Engine Specifications: