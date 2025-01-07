MG Windsor EV Price in India Reverses to Original: Here's What It Will Cost Now

Price of Windsor EV: JSW MG Motor India has reversed the price of its Windsor EV across its lineup. The automaker has discontinued the introductory price, which includes the battery cost. The company has also ended the free charging benefits. At the time of launch, the company announced that the introductory prices of the Windsor EV would last until 10,000 units were sold or December 31, 2024, whichever came first.

JSW MG Motor India confirmed to Republic Auto that the price has reversed after the sales of Windsor EV touched the set milestone, refuting that it is a price hike, as claimed by several media reports.

Let’s deep dive and check out the updated prices of the MG Windsor EV:

MG Windsor EV Prices:

MG has updated the Windsor EV prices by Rs 50,000, meaning the model without Battery-as-a-Service will now pay Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Excite (base) variant. Buyers of the Exclusive variant will be required to pay Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). For the top-end Essence variant, buyers will have to shell out Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV Sales in December 2024:

According to the latest data released by SIAM, MG Windsor EV recorded sales of 3,785 units in December 2024. The company saw a surge of 20 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

MG Windsor EV Features:

MG Windsor EV comes with a wide range of features, including a wireless charger, a panoramic moonroof, a 360-degree parking camera, 256 colours of ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, among others. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a list of similar features.

MG Windsor EV Battery and Range: