2025 Renault Triber vs 2019 Renault Triber - What Has Changed?

New Triber vs Old Triber: Renault India offers a handful of cars in the Indian market. Recently, the automaker launched the updated Triber in India. In comparison to the 2019 Triber, Renault has made significant changes. It has a new exterior design, a slight update in its features, and the engine remains unchanged.
Let us look at the changes that are received by the new Renault Triber over the old Triber:
The exterior design of the new Triber has been revised compared to the old Triber. The front design of the new Triber has a different grill, new LED headlamps, and parking sensors. The old Triber had projector halogen headlamps and a chrome logo with a different grill.
Coming to the side, the design for the ORVMs is the same. The overall silhouette remains unchanged, and it runs on 15-inch wheels.
At the rear, the design is similar. The taillamps of the new Triber get a more sporty design and have blacked-out treatment. The old Triber had a simple-looking rear profile, and both models come with a rear wiper and washer.
On the inside, the new 2025 Renault Triber has a slightly revised design for the dashboard. It gets a new 8-inch floating infotainment screen, a new instrument cluster, fabric upholstery for the seats, and others. The old Triber’s infotainment screen was integrated into the dashboard, also had a digital instrument cluster.
The feature list on the 2025 Renault Triber is almost the same. It offers wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, a push-button start/stop system, automatic climate control, and others. It still misses out on a sunroof. For safety, the 2025 Triber has six airbags standard across variants, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.
The engine on the 2025 Triber is the same as the 2019 Triber. It continues to have a 1.0L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, which made 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
