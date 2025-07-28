2025 Renault Triber vs 2019 Renault Triber - What Has Changed?

New Triber vs Old Triber: Renault India offers a handful of cars in the Indian market. Recently, the automaker launched the updated Triber in India. In comparison to the 2019 Triber, Renault has made significant changes. It has a new exterior design, a slight update in its features, and the engine remains unchanged.

Let us look at the changes that are received by the new Renault Triber over the old Triber:

2025 Renault Triber vs 2019 Renault Triber: Exterior Changes

The exterior design of the new Triber has been revised compared to the old Triber. The front design of the new Triber has a different grill, new LED headlamps, and parking sensors. The old Triber had projector halogen headlamps and a chrome logo with a different grill.

Coming to the side, the design for the ORVMs is the same. The overall silhouette remains unchanged, and it runs on 15-inch wheels.

At the rear, the design is similar. The taillamps of the new Triber get a more sporty design and have blacked-out treatment. The old Triber had a simple-looking rear profile, and both models come with a rear wiper and washer.

2025 Renault Triber vs 2019 Renault Triber: Interior

On the inside, the new 2025 Renault Triber has a slightly revised design for the dashboard. It gets a new 8-inch floating infotainment screen, a new instrument cluster, fabric upholstery for the seats, and others. The old Triber’s infotainment screen was integrated into the dashboard, also had a digital instrument cluster.

2025 Renault Triber vs 2019 Renault Triber: Features

The feature list on the 2025 Renault Triber is almost the same. It offers wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, a push-button start/stop system, automatic climate control, and others. It still misses out on a sunroof. For safety, the 2025 Triber has six airbags standard across variants, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.

2025 Renault Triber vs 2019 Renault Triber: Engine Specifications