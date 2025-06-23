Tata’s Upcoming Sierra, Safari Spied Ahead of India Launch - What To Expect?

Tata Sierra & Safari Spied: Tata Motors’ upcoming Sierra and Safari SUVs were recently spied during testing under heavy camouflage. An Instagram page that goes by dc.mototech has posted a video showing the test mules of the Sierra and Safari. The Sierra was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and the upcoming Safari is expected to come with a new engine option.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Tata Sierra and Safari:

What is the expected design of the upcoming Tata Sierra?

In a recent viral video, since the upcoming Tata Sierra was spied under heavy camouflage, some design parts were evident. For starters, the Sierra will have a boxy design, it may come with connected LED DRL, and have a high bonnet line.

Regarding the side profile, the Tata Sierra is likely to come equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels and is expected to offer flush door handles to enhance the sporty appeal.

What are the expected engine options in the upcoming Tata Sierra?

As per media reports, the upcoming Tata Sierra is expected to come with a petrol, diesel and an EV avatar as well.

When is the Tata Sierra launch in India?

Regarding the launch, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the launch of the Tata Sierra in India.

What are the design changes expected in the upcoming Tata Safari?

The upcoming Tata Safari’s design is likely to remain unchanged. As per recent spy shots shared by Rushlane, the design silhouette remains unchanged, and it has the same connected LED DRL and headlamp setup at the front and a similar design of the alloy wheels.

Will the upcoming Tata Safari get a new powertrain option?

As per media reports, Tata Motors can introduce a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine in the Safari. However, this new engine is currently in the testing phase. Currently, the Safari is only available with a diesel engine.

When will Tata Motors launch the new Safari?