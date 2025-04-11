2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India: What’s New?

Dhoom Movie's Hayabusa: Suzuki Motorcycles has launched the 2025 update of its flagship motorcycle, the Hayabusa, in India. Haybusa is an iconic superbike that became popular from the Dhoom movie. The automaker has updated colour options for the buyers, and now it complies with the OBD-2B emission norms. However, the price, design, and engine specifications remain unchanged. It offers features such as cruise control, three riding modes, and more and continues to be equipped with a 1,340cc four-cylinder bike.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa:

“With the introduction of three new colour combinations and the transition to the OBD-2B compliance, we look forward to captivating customers with a product that stays true to its legacy while meeting today’s riding needs,” Mr Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.

What is the price of the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa in India?

The price of the Suzuki Hayabusa remains unchanged with the 2025 manufacturing year update. The buyers will pay ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What are the colour options on the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

Suzuki has updated the colour option for the buyers. They now have three colour options to choose from:

Metallic Mat Steel Green/Glass Sparkle Black

Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Titanium Silver

Metallic Mystic Silver/Pearl Vigor Blue

What are the features of the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?

The feature list on the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa comprises launch control, traction control, three riding modes, low RPM assist, cruise control, and more.

What are the engine specifications of the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa?