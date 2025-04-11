2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India: What’s New?

Updated April 11th 2025, 11:44 IST
Dhoom Movie's Hayabusa: Suzuki Motorcycles has launched the 2025 update of its flagship motorcycle, the Hayabusa, in India. Haybusa is an iconic superbike that became popular from the Dhoom movie. The automaker has updated colour options for the buyers, and now it complies with the OBD-2B emission norms. However, the price, design, and engine specifications remain unchanged. It offers features such as cruise control, three riding modes, and more and continues to be equipped with a 1,340cc four-cylinder bike.
Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa:
“With the introduction of three new colour combinations and the transition to the OBD-2B compliance, we look forward to captivating customers with a product that stays true to its legacy while meeting today’s riding needs,” Mr Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.
The price of the Suzuki Hayabusa remains unchanged with the 2025 manufacturing year update. The buyers will pay ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Suzuki has updated the colour option for the buyers. They now have three colour options to choose from:
The feature list on the 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa comprises launch control, traction control, three riding modes, low RPM assist, cruise control, and more.
The 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with a 1,340cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC petrol engine and is now OBD-2B compliant. The engine produces 190 bhp and 142 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Further, to enhance the gear shift experience, it comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter as well.
