Kawasaki to Ducati: Top 5 Bikes Owned by Former CSK Captain MS Dhoni in India

MS Dhoni Bike Collection: MS Dhoni, former CSK captain and a legend in the Indian cricket world, is an avid automobile enthusiast. Dhoni boasts an extensive collection of bikes, proudly owning some of the most iconic and rare motorcycles in India. Among the popular bikes in Dhoni’s collection are the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Suzuki Hayabusa, Yamaha RX135, and more.

Here is a list of the top 5 bikes in Former CSK Captain, MS Dhoni’s bike collection:

Kawasaki Ninja H2

The first bike on the list is the Kawasaki Ninja H2. This motorcycle is known for its sharp design, powerful performance from the engine and track readiness. According to reports, Dhoni was the first owner of the Ninja H2 in India. It is powered by a 998cc supercharged petrol engine.

The price of Kawasaki Ninja H2 is ₹79.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati 1098

Since MS Dhoni owns multiple superbikes and retro classics, former CSK captain, MS Dhoni also owns some iconic Ducati bikes. Among them, the Ducati 1098 is one of the rare pieces in India, proudly owned by Dhoni. It is equipped with a 1,099 cc four-cylinder petrol engine.

The last recorded price of Ducati 1098 is ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

The next superbike on the list of MS Dhoni’s bike collection is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. It is powered by a 1441cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine. Currently, the Ninja ZX-14R is no more on sale in India. The last recorded price of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R is ₹19.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the popular bikes that is still on sale in India. Hayabusa is known for its exhilarating performance and aggressive design. Currently, Suzuki Motorcycles sells the third generation of Hayabusa in India and is a popular choice among superbike owners.

The price of Suzuki Hayabusa is ₹16.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha RD 350

Despite having multiple superbikes in his collection, MS Dhoni’s love for retro bikes was evident. His garage has some iconic pieces and one of them is the Yamaha RD350. This motorcycle was a popular choice in the late 90s era among enthusiasts. It was powered by a two-stroke petrol engine.