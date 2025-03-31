Lamborghini Huracan to Toyota Fortuner: Top 5 Cars Owned by Youtuber Mridul Tiwari

The Mridul Car Collection: Mridul Tiwari is a famous youtuber and a social media influencer who owns a variety of cars and owns multiple luxury cars and SUVs. One of the famous cars in his garage is the Lamborghini Huracan, which was recently involved in an accident in Noida. Apart from Lamborghini, he owns multiple other luxury cars like the Porsche 718 Boxter, and recently purchased new Mahindra Scorpio N.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars that are owned by Mridul Tiwari:

Lamborghini Huracan

The first car on the list is the Lamborghini Huracan. Mridul is the second owner of this performance sportscar and was involved in the crash. It is powered by a 5.2L naturally aspirated V10 petrol, engine and is paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The price of Lamborghini Huracan is ₹4.5 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche 718 Boxter

Apart from the Lamborghini Huracan, Mridul also owns a Porsche 718 Boxter. He has a convertible version of this sportscar. The Porsche 718 Boxter has a 4.0L flat-six cylinder petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The last recorded price of Porsche 718 Boxter ₹1.37 crore (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N

The next famous car owned by Mridul Tiwari is the Mahindra Scorpio N. It is a mid-size SUV, available with a petrol and a diesel engine and has multiple convenience features such as dual-zone climate control, sunroof. It is aslo available with a 4X4 drivetrain.

The price of Mahindra Scorpio N is ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Apart from Mahindra Scorpio N, Mridul also owns a Scorpio Classic in his garage. It has a macho road presence and is available with a single diesel engine. Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2L diesel engine producing 130BHP and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The price of Mahindra Scorpio Classic is ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner is a full-size SUV and is a popular choice in the full-size SUV segment. It has a great road presence and has a petrol and a diesel engine to choose from. The majority of buyers opt for the Fortuner’s diesel engine.