2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 launched in India: Price, Features, and More

2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 launched: Triumph Motorcycles launched the 2025 version of the Speed Twin T900 in India. It comes with a sportier design and is launched two months after being introduced in the global markets. According to a statement from the company, the bookings have commenced and the test rides will be available by the end of December 2024.

Let us have a look at what buyers will get in the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900:

2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 Design:

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 gets major design updates. It is now equipped with upside-down forks, a sportier mudguard, a new aluminium swingarm, fork protectors at the front, and more. The rear gets a piggy-back suspension, compact taillight, and narrower frame with a slim mudguard compared to the front. The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 has a saddle height of 780mm, and the company claims it helps in better cornering.

However, the 2025 update also brings a new colour to the Triumph Speed Twin T900 lineup. Now, the Speed Twin T900 comes in white with blue and orange stripes and Phantom black with dark grey stripes. It has golden accents and aluminium silver with a red frame on the Triumph logo.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 Features:

Talking about the features on offer, the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 has dropped the analogue dials. It is now updated to TFT displays, showing information about its revs, speed, gear position, and more.

Furthermore, buyers will get Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation, and be allowed to access music and make calls from their smartphones. Concerned about charging your smartphone, the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 gets a USB type-C port. Talking about riding modes, the motorcycles have two riding modes on offer, Road and Rain. Buyers can opt for a cruise control as an accessory.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 Engine Specifications:

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 is powered by a similar engine offered in the Bonneville twin engine. It comes with a 900cc parallel twin petrol engine, producing 64BHP and 80Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin T900 Price: