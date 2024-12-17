Triumph Speed T4 to Harley Davidson x440: Top Five Most Affordable 400cc bikes in India

400cc Bikes in India: The 400cc segment bikes in India recently gained popularity among customers in India. Major automakers like Bajaj Auto, Triumph, Harley Davidson launched new motorcycles in the 400cc segment. In India, the most affordable 400cc motorcycle is the Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z, which was launched recently in mid 2024. The Pulsar NS 400Z offers features such as riding modes, LED headlamps and DRLs, and more. The price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z starts at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a list for buyers, who can check out the most affordable 400cc motorcycles in India:

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z

The first bike that buyers can check out on the list is the Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z. It is the most affordable 400cc motorcycle available in India. It offers features such as LED headlamps and DRLs, Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, and more. Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z is powered by a 373cc petrol engine, which delivers 39 BHP and 35Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with slipper and assist clutch.

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z is Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Speed T4

The second bike that buyers can check out is the Triumph Speed T4. It is the most affordable 400cc bike in Triumph's lineup. It is equipped with features such as hazard lamps, LED headlights and taillights, and more. However, it misses on traction control at this price point. The Speed T4 is powered by a 398cc petrol engine, which produces 30BHP and 36Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The price of the Triumph Speed T4 is Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal enfield scram 411

Buyers who are looking for a naked adventurer tourer motorcycle, then the Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a great choice in the segment. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is equipped with an analogue speedometers, hazard lamp, and more. It is powered by a 411cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 24 BHP and 32 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The price of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 is Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj dominar 400

Next on the list that buyers can check out is the Bajaj Dominar 400. The Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with dual displays, dual-channel ABS, and more. It is powered by a 373cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 39BHP and 35Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The price of Bajaj Dominar 400 starts at Rs 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Harley Davidson x440

Coming to the fifth bike on our list that buyers can check out is the Harley Davidson x440. The x440 is equipped with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamps, and more. It is powered by a 440cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 27 BHP and 38 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox.