2025 Yezdi Roadster - Stylish, Bold & Customizable - Launched. 5 Specs That Make It A Standout

New Classisc Legends Bike: Classic Legends has revved up excitement in the Indian motorcycle market with the launch of the Yezdi Roadster 2025, the latest entrant in its iconic Yezdi lineup. Positioned as a formidable homegrown challenger in the classic segment, the bike blends retro charm with modern engineering, starting at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). With a striking design, six factory-backed custom themes offering over 50 unique combinations, and one of the most powerful 350cc engines in its class, the Roadster 2025 aims to set a new benchmark for style and performance.

5 specs that make the Yezdi Roadster 2025 a standout bike in the segment:

Price

The price of the Yezdi Roadster 2025 starts at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Yezdi offers five colour variants.

Colours & Customisation Options

The Roadster 2025 is available in five distinct colour variants — Sharkskin Blue, Smoke Grey, Bloodrush Maroon, Savage Green, and Shadow Black. The Shadow Black variant stands out with matte black finishes, blacked-out trims, and blinkers that double as taillights, giving it a stealthy, aggressive look.

Yezdi is also offering a wide range of customisation options. Riders can choose from over six factory custom combinations and 20 plug-and-play accessories. Highlights include:

Handlebars: Hydroformed standard or a wider straight-type handlebar.

Visors and Cowls: Short or tall touring visors with matching headlight cowls.

Crash Guards: Twin-rod with framed sliders.

Touring Accessories: Backrests, rear racks, multifunction blinkers

Features

Yezdi offers multiple convenience features to the Roadster 2025. It comes with a digital instrument cluster, which shows speed, fuel level indicator, gear position indicator, LED headlamps, hazard lamps, and more.

Design

The Yezdi Roadster 2025 has retro styling. It has premium touches on multiple parts, such as the Faravahar insignia on the tank and behind the single seat, which indicates Yezdi’s Parsi heritage, hence adding authenticity and luxury to its design.

Engine & Performance