Tata Sierra Spied Ahead of India Launch - Here’s What To Expect

Tata Sierra Launch: Indian passenger vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, unveiled the Sierra facelift at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 earlier this year. Recently, the Sierra was spotted under heavy camouflage and giving a clearer picture of the final production version of the SUV. According to reports, the upcoming Sierra is likely to be positioned in the compact SUV segment, and it is expected to come in both ICE and EV powertrains.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Tata Sierra in India:

Upcoming Tata Sierra Exteriors

The upcoming Tata Sierra will come with a boxy design. As it was first unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in the concept stage, it is expected to have a connected LED DRL at the front, squared bumpers, and a high bonnet line.

On the side, it is expected to run on 18-inch alloy wheels and flush door handles for better aerodynamics and performance.

The rear of the upcoming Tata Sierra is likely to get a connected LED DRL for the tail lamp section. Further, the test mule indicates that it may get a dynamic swipe indicator function as well.

Upcoming Tata Sierra Features

The upcoming Tata Sierra is expected to come loaded with features. As per the recent spy shots, the Sierra will come with a 360-degree parking camera, a Level-2 ADAS, and is expected to have a similar steering wheel as the Harrier and Safari.

Upcoming Tata Sierra Engine Options

There are speculations that the upcoming Tata Sierra will most likely come with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which is also rumoured to be launched in the Harrier and Safari.

Upcoming Tata Sierra Launch