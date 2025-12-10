2026 Kia Seltos With Fresh Design Announced; Price to be Revealed in January

Kia India has unveiled its all-new Seltos for the Indian market. The South Korean automaker has revamped the exteriors, interiors and has added new features to it. First launched in 2019 and later updated in 2023, the Seltos is a popular nameplate in the mid–size SUV segment. The front of the new Kia Seltos is bold, with an all-new design language, revamped and sporty-looking interiors, and mechanically, it remains unchanged. Kia offers the new Seltos in 10 monotone paint shades and will be offered in four variants.

Talking about the bookings, they will commence from today, and the prices will be announced on January 2, 2026. The deliveries will commence from mid-January 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Kia Seltos:

Kia Seltos Exterior Design

The exteriors of the Kia Seltos have a bold and sporty design. The front profile gets a new shape for the LED DRL and the LED projector headlamps. These are neatly integrated with the gloss black grille, giving a sporty aesthetic. Coming to the side, the new Kia Seltos comes with flush-door handles, which Kia says give better aerodynamics, and a new design for the alloy wheels for better aesthetics. It runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and has all four disc brakes. The rear of the new Kia Seltos has redesigned LED taillamps, which are now longer and sharper. Further, it comes with a subtle spoiler, giving it a sporty design. It will be offered in 10 monotone colours, with two new colours.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

Kia Seltos Dimensions

The new Kia Seltos is 4,460mm long. Its width is 1830mm, and the wheelbase is 2690mm.

Kia Seltos Interiors

Coming to the interiors, the design of the dashboard is similar to the Syros. It gets a connected 30-inch screen, a 14.2-inch infotainment, and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, all connected to the climate control. It further has a new steering wheel, which is offered in the EV6, having multiple controls for the ADAS, audio setup, and has drive and terrain mode switches as well. The seats are new, having a comfortable feel, and there are multiple upholstery options for different variants. Talking about practicality, it comes with multiple cup holders and bottle holders, and various storage spaces to enhance practicality.

Kia Seltos Features

The Kia Seltos has always been a feature-loaded offering in the segment. It continues to come with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, rear seats that recline, 64 colours for ambient lighting, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, and others. Some of the new features in the updated Kia Seltos are a heads-up display, a welcome seat function, a 10-way power-adjustable seat, memory seats for the driver, and more.

For music lovers, it continues with an 8-speaker Bose audio system, and rear seat passengers get rear-window sunshades and a Type-C charging port integrated into the seats. Kia

Kia Seltos Safety Features

Talking about the safety features, the Kia Seltos continues with six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, side parking sensors, Level-2 ADAS, hill ascent control, traction control, highline TPMS, and others. Kia has updated the ADAS features, and now it comes with highway driving assist, blind spot monitor, rear-collision avoidance, and others.

Kia Seltos Engine Specifications

The Kia Seltos remains unchanged mechanically. It continues to come with the same 1.5L NA petrol engine, which makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, a 1.5L turbo petrol variant making 160 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L diesel engine, making 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Kia says these engines are available with a manual, an IMT, and an automatic gearbox.

Kia Seltos Price