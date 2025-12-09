Considering to buy Mahindra Scorpio Classic in December 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on Scorpio Classic: Buyers, when planning to get a new SUV, which has good road presence, have comfortable cabin, and can compromise on some features, you can check out the Mahindra Scorpio Classic. It has been on sale for more than two decades, and now the automaker offers it in two variants and multiple colour options. If you are planning to get the Scorpio Classic in December 2025, then you can save up to ₹1.2 lakh on your purchase, as there are multiple offers and benefits from the automaker side. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a single 2.2L diesel engine and only with a 4x2 setup.

Here’s how you can save on your new Mahindra Scorpio Classic in December 2025:

Price of Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Variant

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic S variant is ₹12.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater variant.

Discount on Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Variant

On the Mahindra Scorpio Classic S variant, the automaker is offering a cash discount of ₹1.2 lakh. However, there is no exchange bonus or scrappage bonus offered by Mahindra.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 Variant

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 variant is ₹16.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater variant.

Discount on Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11

On this variant, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹75,000. However, the automaker is not offering any other discount on this variant.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Features

Talking about features, you get all four power windows, automatic climate control, an analogue instrument cluster, reverse parking sensors, and others.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 Engine Specifications