2026 MG Hector vs 2023 MG Hector - How Are They Different?

Old Hector vs New Hector: If you are exploring getting a new mid-size SUV, which has a long list, good road presence, and comes with either a petrol or a diesel engine, you can check out the MG Hector. It was first launched in 2019, and came with a panoramic sunroof, bold and muscular design, and two engine options.

In 2025, MG Motor launched the updated Hector with a revised exterior design, new interior upholstery, and added some extra features, making it a tough rival in its segment. However, it remains unchanged mechanically, and the automaker has also reduced the price of the car. The price of the 2026 MG Hector starts at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Let us look at the changes that are received by the new MG Hector over the old Hector:

2026 MG Hector vs 2023 MG Hector - Exteriors

The exterior design of the 2026 MG Hector features a new front grille, while retaining the same split LED DRL and LED projector headlamps as the 2023 MG Hector. Coming to the side, the overall silhouette remains unchanged. In 2026 MG Hector has a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and continues to come with chrome door handles. At the rear, the 2026 MG Hector features a new bumper with a chrome lining, and both models continue with connected LED taillamps.

Advertisement

2026 MG Hector vs 2023 MG Hector - Interiors

On the inside, the overall layout of the dashboard is unchanged in the 2026 MG Hector. However, compared to the 2023 MG Hector, you get a white upholstery trim in the five-seater variant and a tan coloured upholstery trim in the six and seven-seater variants. Rest, everything in the 2026 MG Hector continues to be the same as the 2023 MG Hector.

2026 MG Hector vs 2023 MG Hector - Features

Talking about features, the 2026 MG Hector gets upgraded with 10GB RAM for the infotainment screen, which the automaker says makes your experience more fluid and intuitive. Since the MG Hector comes with a 14-inch vertical infotainment screen, the automaker has now added gesture swipe controls for the volume and air conditioning controls. Rest, it continues to come with an 8-colour for ambient lighting, an electronic parking brake, an Infinity music system, and others.

Advertisement

2026 MG Hector vs 2023 MG Hector - Engine