Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price Dips by up to ₹70,000 in December 2025: Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Fronx: If you are planning to get a new sub-4m compact SUV, which has decent features, offers a comfortable cabin space, and has a reliable petrol engine, there are multiple offerings to choose from. Around ₹8 lakh, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the segment. It is a popular choice among buyers and has multiple convenience features. In December 2025, you can save up to ₹70,000 on your new purchase as the automaker is offering multiple discounts and benefits. You can choose the Fronx with a 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol, and a CNG option.

Here’s a quick rundown of the discounts and benefits on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in December 2025:

Price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Petrol

The price of the Fronx turbo petrol variant starts at ₹8.91 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta+ variant and goes to ₹11.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha automatic variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Petrol

On the turbo petrol variant of the Fronx, there is a cash discount of ₹50,000. Moreover, there is an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, or you can avail a scrappage bonus of ₹15,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount of ₹5,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹70,000 in December 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx NA Petrol

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and goes to ₹8.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta+ automatic variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Fronx NA Petrol

If you are choosing the NA petrol variant of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, then you have a cash discount of ₹10,000. Moreover, you can avail an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 or choose the scrappage benefit of ₹15,000. Additionally, you can also get a corporate benefit of ₹5,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹30,000 on the NA petrol variants of the Fronx in December 2025.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG variant is ₹7.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sigma variant and goes to ₹8.58 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG