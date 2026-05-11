2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launched in India With ADAS and New Features

Skoda has launched the 2026 Kodiaq in India with new safety and convenience features, while keeping the SUV’s core design and mechanical package largely unchanged. The update focuses heavily on technology, driver assistance, and premium features rather than redesigning the SUV entirely.

The Kodiaq continues to sit as Skoda’s flagship SUV in India, competing against models like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, and MG Gloster in the premium three-row SUV segment.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

The updated Kodiaq lineup starts at ₹36.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Lounge variant, while the top-end Selection L&K trim goes up to ₹46.49 lakh.

The SUV is available in three variants:

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Lounge, priced at ₹36,99,000

Sportline at ₹ 44,99,000

Selection L&K, priced at ₹ 46,99,000

The Lounge trim remains the most affordable entry point into the Kodiaq range and is available as a five-seat configuration.

ADAS Is the Biggest Upgrade

The headline addition in the 2026 update is the introduction of an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite.

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The system brings features such as adaptive cruise control, lane assist, collision warning, emergency braking assistance, and driver monitoring technologies.

This moves the Kodiaq closer to rivals that have increasingly begun offering Level 2 ADAS technologies in India’s premium SUV segment.

The Design Remains Familiar

Visually, the Kodiaq remains largely unchanged. The SUV continues with Skoda’s modern European styling language, featuring:

the signature butterfly grille

sleek LED headlamps

connected rear lighting

sculpted bodywork

premium alloy wheel designs

Skoda clearly decided the existing design still holds up well enough not to require major changes.

That is probably the correct decision. The Kodiaq already looked understated and premium without trying too hard to resemble an angry spaceship, which has unfortunately become a design trend across SUVs lately.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Kodiaq continues to focus heavily on premium comfort and technology.

The SUV includes:

a 13-inch infotainment system

a 10.25-inch digital driver display

ventilated front seats

massaging seat functions

panoramic sunroof

three-zone climate control

wireless connectivity features

360-degree camera

Higher variants additionally receive Skoda’s premium Laurin & Klement interior treatment with more upscale upholstery and cabin finishes.

Engine and Performance

Mechanically, the SUV remains unchanged. The Kodiaq continues with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine producing around 201 bhp and 320 Nm torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive setup.

This engine setup has generally been regarded as one of the Kodiaq’s strengths because it balances refinement, performance, and highway comfort exceptionally well.

Skoda Is Expanding the Kodiaq Lineup Further

The updated Kodiaq also arrives as Skoda prepares to introduce the sportier Kodiaq RS in India later this year.

The RS version is expected to bring the following:

a more powerful turbo-petrol engine

sportier styling

blacked-out exterior elements

RS-specific interiors

performance-focused suspension tuning

That suggests Skoda wants the Kodiaq lineup to appeal both to family SUV buyers and enthusiasts looking for something more driver-focused.

Where the Kodiaq Fits in India’s SUV Market

The premium SUV segment in India has become increasingly crowded over the last two years.

Buyers now expect ADAS, large infotainment systems, luxury interiors, connected features, hybrid work-friendly tech integration, and premium cabin quality even in non-luxury brands.