HP Launches Over 20 AI Products in India, Including an Android Tablet and a Keyboard PC

HP has unveiled more than 20 new products and solutions in India across PCs, AI workstations, collaboration tools, and printing technologies as the company pushes deeper into what it calls the “future of work.”

The launch includes new AI-powered EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook laptops, but the more interesting part is HP entering entirely new categories.

That includes the HP OmniPad 12, an Android-based detachable tablet aimed at first-time PC users, and the HP EliteBoard G1a, which HP claims is the world’s first AI keyboard PC.

Yes, the computer is inside the keyboard now. Technology really does move in circles. We invented desktops, then laptops, then tablets, and now apparently we are rediscovering compact integrated computers again.

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HP OmniPad 12 Marks HP’s Entry Into Android Tablets

The HP OmniPad 12 is one of the company’s biggest launches from the event because it represents HP stepping into a new category entirely. The device combines a detachable keyboard with a 12-inch touchscreen display and runs Android on Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

HP says the product is designed for students, MSMEs, first-time PC users, and mobile professionals.

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The company is positioning it as a bridge between tablets and lightweight laptops, offering touch-first portability with more traditional productivity features through the detachable keyboard.

The OmniPad 12 is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life and will launch in June, starting at ₹48,999.

HP EliteBoard G1a Is a Keyboard With an AI PC Inside It

The strangest and most interesting launch is easily the HP EliteBoard G1a. HP describes it as the world’s first AI keyboard PC designed for collaborative and hybrid workplaces.

The entire computing system is built directly into a keyboard chassis, powered by AMD processors delivering up to 50 TOPS of NPU AI performance.

The idea is portability and simplicity. Users can connect the keyboard PC to displays and workplace setups without carrying traditional desktop towers or laptops.

It sounds unusual initially, but it actually reflects a larger trend in computing. AI-focused PCs increasingly rely on dedicated NPUs and integrated processing rather than bulky hardware setups. HP seems to be experimenting with what ultra-compact AI computing devices could look like in hybrid work environments.

The EliteBoard G1a starts at ₹89,900 in India.

HP Is Going All-In on AI PCs

Beyond the new form factors, HP refreshed nearly its entire AI PC lineup. The company launched:

HP EliteBook X G2 series

HP EliteBook 8 G2 series

HP ProBook 4 G2 series

HP OmniBook Ultra 14

HP OmniBook X

HP OmniBook 5

HP OmniBook 3

These systems are powered by Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm platforms, depending on configuration, and are designed around AI acceleration through NPUs.

HP says some models support up to 85 TOPS of AI performance.