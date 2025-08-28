5 Bikes To Consider Under ₹3 Lakh in India

Bikes Under ₹3 Lakh: If you are planning to get a new bike within a budget of ₹3 lakh, there are several good options available in the market. There are bikes with 400cc and 350cc engines available as well, and those within this budget are sporty, stylish, and practical for both daily use and long rides. Some of the popular choices include the Triumph Speed 400, Harley Davidson X440, and others.

Here is a list of the 5 bikes that you can consider under ₹3 lakh in India:

TVS Apache RTR 310

The first bike on the list, which you can check, is the TVS Apache RTR 310. It is a naked version of the Apache RR310, having an aggressive design, is feature-loaded, and has punchy performance. TVS recently updated the Apache RTR 310 with a new colour and added new features. The feature list comprises riding modes, traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, and others. It is equipped with a 310cc single-cylinder petrol engine.

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 310 is ₹.78 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

If you are looking for a retro-styled motorcycle having comfortable seating and a thumpy exhaust note, then you can check out the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350. It comes with a raised handlebar, a similar 350 engine to the regular Classic 350. It has basic features like hazard lamps, LED headlights, and multiple customisation options. It comes with the same J-Series 350cc petrol engine.

The price of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is ₹2.75 lakh (on-road, Noida).

KTM RC200

The third bike under ₹3 lakh, which you can consider having an aggressive front profile and good performance, is the KTM RC200. It has decent features, like Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamps, and others. The RC200 has front-set seatting posture and comes with a 200cc single-cylinder petrol engine.

The price of the KTM RC200 is ₹2.72 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Harley Davidson X440

The third motorcycle on the list, which you can consider, is the Harley-Davidson X440. It is the entry-level 400cc motorcycle, which has a good design, comfortable seating, and comes with features like Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lamps, and others. You can feel that the engine performance is quite low compared to other 400cc motorcycles in the segment.

The price of the Harley-Davidson X440 starts at ₹2.86 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Honda CB300R

The last motorcycle on the list, which you can consider, is the Honda CB300R. It is one of the underrated 300cc motorcycles in the segment, having a punchy performance, comfortable seating, but it misses out on the modern-day features. It misses out on Bluetooth connectivity, a TFT display, and others. However, the 300cc engine is refined and gives a smooth riding experience.