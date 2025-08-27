Sanjay Dutt Brings Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Home: Everything You Need to Know About ₹4 Crore SUV

Sanjay Dutt New Car: Sanjay Dutt is a popular Bollywood celebrity, known for his movies like Agneepath, Housefull 5, and others. He has added a new luxury SUV to his garage. In a recent Instagram post, Sanjay Dutt received delivery of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. It is finished in a dual-tone paint scheme and is the flagship luxury SUV in the Mercedes-Benz India lineup. It boasts a massive road presence, luxurious interiors, and a 4.0L V8 petrol engine. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, multiple other Bollywood celebrities own this luxury SUV. Actors like Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and others.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 that makes it special:

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Exteriors

The exterior of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is similar to the regular Mercedes-Benz GLS series. The GLS 600 has a large chrome grill with a standing Mercedes logo on the bonnet, runs on Maybach alloy wheels, and has a subtle Maybach logo on the D-pillar of the SUV. It comes with an auto-sliding foot step for easier ingress and egress.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Features

The feature list on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is quite long. The comfort feature consists of massage seats, multiple sunroofs, ambient lighting, driving modes, adaptive air suspensions for smooth ride quality, rear sunblinds, and you have multiple options that can be opted for. Additionally, you can choose rear seat infotainment, a refrigerator in the armrest with champagne flutes, and more.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Engine Specifications

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is equipped with a 4.0L V8 petrol engine, which makes 560 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Price